Welcome to Red Barn Growers! We are proud to be a medical cannabis dispensary in New Mexico. We received our producers license in December of 2010 and are located in the picturesque area of North West New Mexico (NM). Red Barn Growers is committed to providing quality medical marijuana to all registered patients and look forward to working hard to provide excellent service and treat our patients with respect. We have been active in the green industry for over 15 years and look forward to bringing our education and experience into the field of medication.