Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We are small dispensary focused on providing high quality organically grown cannabis, edibles and concentrates to patients in central and western New Mexico. We grow using only the finest natural ingredients in feeding and pest management.