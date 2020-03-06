194 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 30
Show All 35
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$80
Staff picks
GG
from Green Infusion LLC
23.7%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Gorilla Glue
Strain
$9each
In-store only
All Products
Skunk Supreme
from Green Infusion LLC
22.6%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Skunk Supreme
Strain
$9each
In-store only
W W E
from Clear Water LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$7each
In-store only
White Widow
from Green Infusion LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Banner 33
from Green Infusion LLC
21.4%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Banner 33
Strain
$9each
In-store only
Mimosa
from Green Infusion LLC
21.1%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Kandy Kush
from Green Infusion LLC
20.1%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Kandy Kush
Strain
$9each
In-store only
Larry OG
from Clear Water LLC
50%
THC
50%
CBD
Larry OG
Strain
$12each
In-store only
GMO
from Green Infusion LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
GG Original
from Clear Water LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$9each
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Green Infusion LLC
14.65%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$9each
In-store only
Banana Kush
from Green Infusion LLC
22.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Banana Kush
Strain
$9each
In-store only
Honey Jane Bubble Hash
from Green Infusions
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Strawberry Saquan
from Green Infusions
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
1/2 Gram White Kush Shatter
from Green Infusions
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Lemon OG Live Resin by green infusion
from Green Infusion LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
Bruce Banner Shatter
from Green Infusions
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
White Widow Shatter Shatter by Green Infusions
from Green Infusions
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Gold Mine Shatter
from Green Infusions
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Banana Punch Diamonds
from Green Infusion LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
1 Gram White Kush Shatter
from Green Infusions
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Blue Dream Budder
from Green Infusions
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Grape Ape Shatter
from Green Infusions
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
1/2 Puppy Monkey Baby
from Green Infusions
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Northern Lights Distillate by K.I.N.D.
from K.I.N.D.
69.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$300 g
In-store only
True OG Distillate by K.I.N.D.
from K.I.N.D.
89.57%
THC
0%
CBD
True OG
Strain
$300 g
In-store only
1 gram Puppy Monkey Baby
from Green Infusions
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Blue Dream Distillate by K.I.N.D.
from K.I.N.D.
88.5%
THC
1.32%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Jack Herer Distillate by K.I.N.D.
from K.I.N.D.
72.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Orange Gummies
from Green Infusion LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Howies Cherry Chocolate Bar
from Green Infusion LLC
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Dark Heart Chocolate
from Green Infusion LLC
25mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Pea-Nutty Chocolate Bar
from Green Infusion LLC
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Grape Gummies
from Green Infusion LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Cherry Chocolate Gummies
from Green Infusion LLC
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Watermelon Gummies
from Green Infusion LLC
25mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
CBD Gummies
from Green Infusion LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Honey
from Green Infusion LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Mango Diablos
from Green Infusion LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Pineapple Bombed Milk Choco.
from Green Infusion LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
12345