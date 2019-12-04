72 products
$115 Shake Ounce
Valid 12/2/2019 – 12/8/2019
Strain Specific R2C2 Flower Shake Ounce $115 Tax Included! Afghan Skunk, Lemon Haze, Northern Lights, Shoreline, Dagwood, Shiva Shanti, White Widow, OG Kush and GSC Xtreme!!!
While supplies last. Cannot be combined with any other discounts or points.
All Products
Rainmaker
from Red River Cannabis Coalition
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rainmaker
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Shake Ounce
from Red River Cannabis Coalition
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$1301 oz
In-store only
OG Kush
from Red River Cannabis Coalition
19.1%
THC
7.1%
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
White Widow
from Red River Cannabis Coalition
23%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Haze
from Red River Cannabis Coalition
17%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Kush
from Red River Cannabis Coalition
16.84%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Grape Kush
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolope
from Red River Cannabis Coalition
19.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Watermelon
from Red River Cannabis Coalition
12.18%
THC
1%
CBD
Watermelon
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Cookies
from Red River Cannabis Coalition
24.05%
THC
3%
CBD
Blue Cookies
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Afghan Skunk
from Red River Cannabis Coalition
16.6%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Afghan Skunk
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Dagwood (DAG)
from Red River Cannabis Coalition
23.6%
THC
5.98%
CBD
Dagwood
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
from Red River Cannabis Coalition
24.7%
THC
4.4%
CBD
GSC
Strain
Lemon Haze
from Red River Cannabis Coalition
22.4%
THC
5%
CBD
Lemon Haze
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Northern Lights
from Red River Cannabis Coalition
12%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush
from Red River Cannabis Coalition
19.1%
THC
7.1%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Shiva Shanti
from Red River Cannabis Coalition
13.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Shiva Shanti
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Shoreline
from Red River Cannabis Coalition
17.7%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Shoreline
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Whitaker Blues
from Red River Cannabis Coalition
16.8%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Whitaker Blues
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
RSO Dab Syringe
from Mary Mechanix
52.4%
THC
2.39%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Electraleaf
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
OG Cheese Diamonds by Solos
from Unknown Brand
73.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
Holy Grail Sauce by Solos
from Unknown Brand
55.9%
THC
1.83%
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
OG Cheese sauce by Solos
from Unknown Brand
68.04%
THC
0%
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
Bubblegum OG
from RELEAF
64%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Cowboy Kush
from RELEAF
64%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Gelato
from RELEAF
64%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Green Crack
from RELEAF
64%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
No Terpenes
from RELEAF
64%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Sooner Glue
from RELEAF
64%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Harlequin
from RELEAF
64%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Skywalker OG
from RELEAF
64%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Electraleaf Ultra Premium Cannabis Oil
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Distillate cartridge
from RedBud Roots
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$47½ g
In-store only
Distillate pod
from RedBud Roots
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$47½ g
In-store only
Bootlegger Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$581 g
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$52½ g
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Amedicanna
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Amedicanna
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Maui wowie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Strawberry OG
from Amedicanna
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
