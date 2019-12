Master cultivators of the cannabis plant, with over 20 years of growing experience, we are the Red River Cannabis Coalition, a medical cannabis dispensary in Oklahoma. From edibles to tinctures, and concentrates to flower, R2C2 is a medical cannabis dispensary that caters to a wide range of needs and tastes. We grow 100% of our flower using the most effective methods in hydroponic farming, we craft three in-house brands derived from both cannabis and hemp, and we’ve developed our very own proprietary hybrid strain, called Dagwood. Cannabis heals. Fact. And we’re here to share it.**ALL PRICES INCLUDES TAX**