Red River Remedy was formed by a group of seasoned medical industry professionals and marijuana industry experts looking to provide top-notch care to qualifying patients of Arkansas' Medical Marijuana program. Our owners and managers believe strongly in the positive therapeutic benefits provided by medical marijuana and look forward to the opportunity to help those in need.

Our state of the art dispensary in Texarkana is an inviting and safe place for qualifying patients and their caregivers to select appropriate products. Red River Remedy staff prides itself on its industry knowledge and service-oriented approach. We strive to provide honest, reliable information along with the lowest possible prices. At Red River Remedy you will be treated like family and with the utmost respect. We can't wait to meet you!