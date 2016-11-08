Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
At the heart of Red Run’s philosophy - create win-win relationships by cultivating a sincere and mindful business environment. From the beginning it was important for Red Run to get a few things right, more than anything else we weren’t interested in wasting peoples’ time with hollow mission statements, marketing gimmicks and lackluster products and services that never quite live up to standards let alone sales pitches and marketing hype.
Keywords: pot, cannabis, weed, pot shop, marijuana, THC, CBD, edibles, concentrates, Kenai Peninsula, edible trim,