At the heart of Red Run’s philosophy - create win-win relationships by cultivating a sincere and mindful business environment. From the beginning it was important for Red Run to get a few things right, more than anything else we weren’t interested in wasting peoples’ time with hollow mission statements, marketing gimmicks and lackluster products and services that never quite live up to standards let alone sales pitches and marketing hype. Keywords: pot, cannabis, weed, pot shop, marijuana, THC, CBD, edibles, concentrates, Kenai Peninsula, edible trim,