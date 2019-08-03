Follow
Pickup available
Redbarn Dispensary - Roseburg
Pickup available
541-900-1019
Happy Hour
Valid 3/8/2019 – 2/1/2021
10% off the entire store every day between 3:20pm & 4:20pm!
Veterans Discount
Valid 3/8/2019 – 1/1/2021
10% off for Veterans ALWAYS!
May not be combined with other discounts.
Munchie Monday
Valid 3/8/2019 – 1/1/2021
15% off Edibles every Monday!
May not be combined with any other discounts.
Top Pick Tueday
Valid 3/8/2019 – 1/1/2021
15% off our favorite strains of the week!
May not be combined with any other discounts
Wrapped Up Wednesday
Valid 3/8/2019 – 1/1/2021
10% off all pre-rolls! Never made with trim, always rolled from full buds!
May not be combined with any other discounts
Thirsty Thursdays
Valid 3/8/2019 – 1/1/2021
10% off all cannabis infused ready to drink beverages!
May not be combined with any other discounts.
Flower Friday
Valid 3/8/2019 – 1/1/2021
10% off all flower every Friday
May not be combined with any other discounts
Shatterday
Valid 3/8/2019 – 1/1/2021
10% all all extracts every Saturday!
May not be combined with any other discounts.
Cartridge Sunday
Valid 3/8/2019 – 1/1/2021
10% off all cartridges every Sunday!
May not be combined with any other discounts.