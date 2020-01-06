Follow
Redbud Medial MJ Dispensary
405 259 4420
!!!!!First Time Customer and Veterans Discount!!!!!!
Valid 5/14/2019 – 1/2/2037
If you are a Veteran or it's your first time purchasing something with us you get 10% off your entire purchase! P.S. If you come in between 2pm and 6pm Monday through Friday you can also roll the dice during our happy hour and get up to an ADDITIONAL 12% off on top of the 10%!!!! Don't miss out guys!
no stackable with any other discount
Hippy Hour EVERYDAY!!!
Valid 4/2/2019 – 1/2/2028
Roll the dice from 2pm to 6pm and get upto 12% off your entire purchase!
not to be combined with any other deals
Flower & Hardware deal
Valid 9/24/2019 – 6/1/2020
Buy any amount of flower and get 50%off all hardware.
no other discounts can be combined