Darkknite172
super friendly staff, very good products, even stuff from the playboy mansion ask about it cause the stories are amazing.
4.7
9 reviews
I love this place. You can't find better care then here. #1, A+++
We thank you for that, and love and appreciate you also.
The best Flower for a great price. She is someone who cares about quality and Customer well being. Top quality buds for a great deal. I always feel welcomed when I stop in. Best Buds.
Thank you. We try our best to keep quality high and prices low.
The owners are very experienced and educated about their products. The quality has been the best I've had! I have a painful and difficult to treat condition and have got the best stuff here... The service is great, I called back to ask if they had anymore of the strain that works best for me. Fortunately she did and she said will look for it again! I hopefully I'll get more from her. The atmosphere is inviting the woman who is working always asks how you are! It's by 7-11 so their is always an ATM and snacks!
Thank you so much. Everyday we are leaning new information to pass along.
I walked in I was welcomed by the owner there prices are REALLLLLYYYY REASONABLE. TOP SHELF QUALITY! You earned my business
We are so happy to hear that! We try our best to provide you with top quality products without breaking the bank! Welcome to the Redbud family!
Very comforting atmosphere, its smelled more like eucalyptus than marijuana. The lady working was very informative and kind. Their edibles are a little pricey but so worth it. Best Chocolate ive ever eaten.
Thank you, we are so glad you enjoyed the store! If you come in between 2pm and 6pm you can roll the dice and get up 12% off your purchase! The Chocolates are one of the saffs favorite as well :)
Well I hate to be the person to write a bad review... BUT ... I was in Monday asking for cake bombs. The lady said she just sold out of them and she took my cell phone number saying she would text me and let me know when she got more In, which she claimed she would have more in later that night. I never received a text from the lady on top of that I have called an called the number that says it’s your Business over 10 times since last Monday and no one picks up the phone.
We are very sorry! Our store phone stopped working but we have it back up and running! We had the wrong number written down for you, so our store manager found the correct one from the store phone and she tired to get in contact with you via text but didn't receive a reply. She thought you had just changed your mind. We have 100mg Cake Bombs in stock now and we can set one aside for you and take half off! Again our apologies for the miscommunication on our part, we hope we can make this right!
Next door to 7-11 off south 240 service road between Penn & Western - great location, awesome owners, and that bud... best price around (currently $12/gram - all strains) for this quality of flower. Key Lime Pie is my favorite so far. So it's not super fancy on the outside but inside is beautiful and the owners are very friendly and community focused. Super fair pricing on glass & acrylic, all merch really. I rolled a 12 during Happy Hour (12% off) on my first visit (10% off) so I got a total of 22% off my purchase. I've been to lots of dispensaries trying to find my "home" but hadn't until now. This is definitely my go-to dispensary. Check them out y'all!!
So glad to hear, thank you so much. Please come in anytime.
Very kind lady willing to engage in conversation and actually listen and head advise. Got a pre roll of jack herer and I have to say I was really impressed. Had a very good pink lemonade. Very nice sativa. I will definitely be back I. The future
Thank you. We appreciate the kind words.