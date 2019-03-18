CrazyChicken405 on April 28, 2019

Well I hate to be the person to write a bad review... BUT ... I was in Monday asking for cake bombs. The lady said she just sold out of them and she took my cell phone number saying she would text me and let me know when she got more In, which she claimed she would have more in later that night. I never received a text from the lady on top of that I have called an called the number that says it’s your Business over 10 times since last Monday and no one picks up the phone.