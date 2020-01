Acme Township's first Medical Provisioning Center, located in Williamsburg, MI (about halfway between Traverse City and Kalkaska on M-72).

Redbud Roots is committed to continuous innovation and high quality. As one of the first licensed cultivators in Michigan, our team works diligently to set high standards for cannabis cultivation and processing.

That is no different in our Provisioning Centers. We strive to provide the purest, safest and, most importantly, effective products possible. We want patients to be confident that they are getting the absolute best quality product from our stores.