Redbud Roots
Promotions
420 Deals 2022 - $80 RBR Certified, RBR, & Terrapin Ounces - $50 1/2 Oz
Must purchase 2 1/2 Oz for the deal. Cannot be combined with other specials
420 Deals 2022 - 5/$200 Redbud Roots Hash Rosin
Cannot be combined with other specials or discounts.
420 Deals 2022 - $20 Redbud Roots & Fruit Stand Carts
