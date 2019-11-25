Follow
RedEye 420 Dispensary
Deals
Happy Hour 3:20 to 5:20 - Top shelf $10 tax included
Monday thru Saturday
Not valid with any other offers.
All Products
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Larry Byrd
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Amnesia OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Leroy OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tahoe OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cinderella 99
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Phantom OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Phantom OG
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Kush
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Candy Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato Sorbet
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato Sorbet
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mai Tai
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Granddaddy's Purple Caddy
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Agent Orange
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Agent Orange
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Coco Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
San Fernando Valley
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Sherbert
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Sherbert
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lava Cake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sunday Driver
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Headband
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Og Purple
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mother
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lime OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Plum Delight
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Redbud (Disposable Cartridge)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
X13
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Widow
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mango Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Kush
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lambo OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lambo OG
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
UK Cheese
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
UK Cheese
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
True OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
True OG
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Thin Mint
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Thin Mint GSC
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
AK-47
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kandyland
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG-18
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG #18
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bruce Banner
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Slurricane
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Grahams
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
123