Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
*********************************************************
* 24 Hours
* Vet & Senior (60+) discount 10% *
* Loyalty Program - point for every dollar you spend and redeem them for tons of amazing rewards
* Menu prices do not include sales, business license, or applicable excise taxes*
Twitter: @reefdispensarie
Instagram: @reefdispensarie
Facebook: @reefaznv
Snapchat: @reefdispensarie