**************************************** Seniors (55+) and Veterans get a 10% discount!!! * Menu prices do not include sales, business license, or applicable excise taxes **Located on the northwest corner of Sun Valley Blvd and 1st Ave** Take a dive into Reef Dispensaries in Sun Valley, where we strive to enhance our patients' everyday lives. We value knowledge, trust, respect and a sense of urgency. We are setting new standards in the medical cannabis industry. Beginning with our state-of-the-art, large scale manufacturing facilities we breed and cultivate a vast selection of medicinal strains. Our medical grade processing laboratory uses the plants we grow to create the purest and most potent medical cannabis products available. Our extracts, concentrates and other infused products provide targeted relief for many of the symptoms from which our patients suffer. Once our manufacturing facilities have created our exceptional medicines we then provide them to patients in our clean, safe and comfortable clinics. We staff our dispensaries with well-trained “patient-consultants” who assist patients in the selection of medicines that will be the most effective in treatment of the symptoms from which they suffer. Our organization is dedicated to the betterment of the communities in which we operate by giving back to the community through outreach and educational programs. Our company is dedicated to providing our team members with a supportive healthy and safe work environment, paying living-wage salaries and providing the best benefits of any company in our industry. Twitter: @Reefdispensarie Facebook: @Reefaznv Snapchat: @Reefdispensarie Instagram: @diveintoreef