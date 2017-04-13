First time Reef patients get choice of a free eighth of select strains, gram of top-shelf or half-gram of select concentrates (Sorry, if you've visited us in Queen Creek you don't qualify) **ATM ON SITE** Free select pre-roll for new patient referral. 10% off for vets and seniors 60+ **************************************************************** We are setting new standards in the medical cannabis industry. Beginning with our state-of-the-art, large scale manufacturing facilities we breed and cultivate a vast selection of medicinal strains. Our processing laboratory uses medical grade equipment to take the cannabis we cultivate and extract the most pure and potent medical products available. Tryke extracts, concentrates and other infused products produced here at Reef help to provide targeted relief for many symptoms that a majority of our patients suffer from. After the manufacturing process of packaging, labeling and a final quality check, we distribute all of our products to patients in need, which can be found at any one of our clean and conveniently located dispensaries. We staff our facilities with well-trained patient-consultants who are very knowledgeable in the cannabis industry, ensuring that the product you left with is customized for the reason why you came in. Keep up with us on Social Media! Twitter: @reefdispensarie Facebook: @reefaznv Instagram: @diveintoreef Snapchat: @reefdispensarie