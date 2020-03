Reefer Madness Dispensary and Lounge is located on the Southwest corner of Ramon and Williams. We are a fully licensed and permitted business by the City and State, within an 1800 square foot building, consisting of a Local Art gallery, a Consumption Lounge with Retro arcade games and TV's. Our mission is to source high quality products that are certified organic and offer affordable options. We are small business owners who look forward to contributing to the community of Palm Springs.