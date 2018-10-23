Promotions
15% off CBD Edibles or THC Edibles
15% off CBD & THC Salves
15% off CBD Products: Tinctures and Cartridges THC Products: Tinctures
15% off Beverage Mixers Products available at this time: Squier's 100mg THC Elixir Full Spectrum Mixer see our menu for product and descriptions
Top Tier Flower is on Sale 10% off 1/2 OZ. Top-Tier Indoor Flower or 15% off 1 OZ. Top-Tier Indoor Flower
Discount cannot be combined with any other discount including sr. citizen and vet discount
ALL Military personnel past or present, and their spouses...NOW GET 10% OFF ALL PRODUCTS! Must present Military ID at the register. ---Thank you for your service!--- Open Mon-Fri 10:00am - 6:00pm and Sat 10:00am - 3:00pm
Discount cannot be combined with any other discount
NOW GET 10% OFF ALL PRODUCTS! Open Mon-Fri 10:00am - 6:00pm and Sat 10:00am - 3:00pm
Discount cannot be combined with any other discount
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.