All Products
Kandy Kush by Grizzly Peak Farms
from Grizzly Peak Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.6⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Creamsicle by Grizzly Peak Farms
from Grizzly Peak Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.6⅛ oz
In-store only
Harlequin X Grand Daddy Purple by Royal Tree
from Royal Tree
7%
THC
7.7%
CBD
Harlequin X Grand Daddy Purple
Strain
$57.04⅛ oz
In-store only
LA Honor by LA Kush
from LA Kush
28.24%
THC
0.05%
CBD
LA Honor
Strain
$57.04⅛ oz
In-store only
Rainbow Sherbert by Cru
from Cru
20.71%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Rainbow Sherbert
Strain
$42.63⅛ oz
In-store only
The LIME by The Lemonnade
from The Lemonnade
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
The Lime
Strain
$62⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana Bread by Cookies
from Cookies
26.65%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Banana Bread
Strain
$62⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Cookies
from Cookies
21.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$62⅛ oz
In-store only
Peanut Butter Cup by Clout King
from Clout King
28.15%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Peanut Butter Cup
Strain
$66.96⅛ oz
In-store only
Cherry Blossom by Monterey Kush Co.
from Monterey Kush Co.
28.92%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Cherry Blossom
Strain
$33.48⅛ oz
In-store only
Sweet Runts by Smoakland
from Smoakland
12.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Sweet Runts
Strain
$99.2½ oz
In-store only
Blue Cheese by Smoakland
from Smoakland
17.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cheese
Strain
$99.2½ oz
In-store only
Key Lime Pie by FlOW KANA
from Flow Kana
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.741 g
In-store only
Tangie by Brother David's
from Brother David's
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.741 g
In-store only
Sundae Driver by Ember Valley
from Ember Valley
___
THC
___
CBD
$62⅛ oz
In-store only
Project 4510 by Grandi Flora
from Grandi Flora
___
THC
___
CBD
$74.4⅛ oz
In-store only
Kandy Kush by FlOW KANA
from Flow Kana
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.541 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Whitezilla by Kanebes
from Kanebes
23%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Whitezilla
Strain
$29.76⅛ oz
In-store only
Skywalker OG by Loud Pack
from Loud Pack
21%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$37.2⅛ oz
In-store only
Pie Face by House Weed
from House Weed
19.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Pie Face OG
Strain
$22.32⅛ oz
In-store only
Gelato #42 by Cookies
from Cookies
18.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #42
Strain
$62⅛ oz
In-store only
Solar Gold by Brother David's
from Brother David's
___
THC
___
CBD
$42.16⅛ oz
In-store only
Nepal by Soma Rosa
from Soma Rosa
13.5%
THC
___
CBD
$62½ oz
In-store only
Golden State Banana by Golden State Banana
from Golden State Banana
23.16%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Golden State Banana
Strain
$74.4⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Jack by Caliva
from Caliva
___
THC
___
CBD
$0.011 g
In-store only
Tony Cliffton by Kanebes
from Kanebes
17%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Tony Cliffton
Strain
$29.76⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Jack by Caliva
from Caliva
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Dosidos by Royal Tree
from Royal Tree
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Dosidos
Strain
$44.64⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Zkittlez by Kanebes
from Kanebes
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Zkittlez
Strain
$29.76⅛ oz
In-store only
Key Lime Pie by Brother David's
from Brother David's
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.741 g
In-store only
Clementine by Dime Bag
from Dime Bag
17.97%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$27.65⅛ oz
In-store only
Gelatti by Ember Valley
from Ember Valley
22.68%
THC
___
CBD
$62⅛ oz
In-store only
Triangle Kush by Loud Pack
from Loud Pack
22%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Triangle Kush
Strain
$37.2⅛ oz
In-store only
Fire OG by Fire Cut
from Fire Cut
23.36%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$42.16⅛ oz
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Smoakland
from Smoakland
18.42%
THC
2.95%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #4
Strain
$74.4⅛ oz
In-store only
Jillybean by Henry's Original
from Henry's Original
18.11%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Jillybean
Strain
$34.72⅛ oz
In-store only
GSC by DimeBag
from DimeBag
22.03%
THC
0.04%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$24.8⅛ oz
In-store only
Double Trouble by Grizzly Peak Farms
from Grizzly Peak Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.6⅛ oz
In-store only
Equinox by FlOW KANA
from Flow Kana
___
THC
___
CBD
$62¼ oz
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit by FlOW KANA
from Flow Kana
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
