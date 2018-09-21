The Refinery is a woman-owned cannabis boutique that curates a selection of products for enthusiasts who value craftsmanship and aesthetic in their pursuit of an immersive experience at a time when details make all the difference. Since our founder grew up in this hood attending Alameda, Beaumont and Grant, we're proud to serve Irvington, Grant Park and the rest of NE Portland. This sense of stewardship has us so excited to benefit the local community with help from our local artists like muralist Jahmal Landers, and metalworker Don Madden. We believe in the power of education and experimentation. That's why we host frequent pop-ups with brands like WYLD, Mr. Moxey's Mints, Leif Goods (including Physic Topicals and Junk vegan bon bons) Resin Ranchers and Luminous Botanicals tinctures. Keep checking our instagram for in-store events: @refinery_cc Favorite products right now: PAX Era Pods by Oregrown and East Fork Cultivars. Try the AC/DC for a healthy dose of CBD or the Tahoe Blue for a mellow 1:1 high.