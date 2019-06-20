Releaf Alaska provides professional and confidential medical cannabis evaluations and education in Anchorage, Alaska. It is our goal to create a comfortable and stress-free environment for patients that wish to acquire their medical cannabis recommendation and ID card. We are able to answer questions and extend our knowledge to inquiring patients, however it is important to understand that our doctors are consulting with patients solely about their qualification for medicinal cannabis. Releaf Alaska serves ALL of Alaska, contact us to schedule an appointment!