2 Reviews of Remaine Humble Farms
Sort by
Most Helpful
x........m
July 21, 2022
I wrote a review on July 7th 2022 in frustration of a connection problem, I can’t figure out how to delete it so I wanted to right my wrong somehow! The issue I had was immediately fixed and my product was delivered asap, since then I’ve ordered multiple times and have had no issues whatsoever. Not to mention the driver is always so nice! I highly recommend 😊
T........n
June 16, 2022
Verified Shopper
Excellent.. Excellent.. Excellent! Delivery is the Bomb! Awesome Product to Boot...Thanks Again For The Fast Service.