136 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 18
Show All 19
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$400
Deals
Flower Friday
Valid 12/13/2019 – 12/14/2019
🔥4g. EIGHTHS CHEMDAWG🔥 😀$25 EIGHTH BC GLUE😁 🍫3 for $40 Midnight Chocolate Bar🍫 👅2 for $16 District Edibles👅 (New patient discount not applicable) 💉2g. for $60 R.S.O. Syringe💉 👑2g. for $100 Concentrate Kings Sugar👑 💥4g. for $100 Presto Cartridges💥
Flower Friday
Valid 12/13/2019 – 12/14/2019
🔥4g. EIGHTHS CHEMDAWG🔥 😀$25 EIGHTH BC GLUE😁 🍫3 for $40 Midnight Chocolate Bar🍫 👅2 for $16 District Edibles👅 (New patient discount not applicable) 💉2g. for $60 R.S.O. Syringe💉 👑2g. for $100 Concentrate Kings Sugar👑 💥4g. for $100 Presto Cartridges💥
All Products
Stomper
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Jack
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Lemon Pie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Double Dream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Double Dream
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sherbert #1
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Thin Mint Cookie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Thin Mint GSC
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Elmer's Glue
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Elmer's Glue
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SFV OGK
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG Kush
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Candyland
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Pie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Zuzu
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Guava
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sherbert Gusher
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG Star
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Death Star OG
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Solstice
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Dawg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem D.O.G.
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
BC Glue
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG Purps
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
PK X Shark Shock
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Exotic Fruit
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Juju X Larry OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Larry OG
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawnana
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Shark Shock
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Shark Shock
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
G.G.
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
#4 GG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato Caviar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mamba Caviar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sherbert Caviar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawnana Caviar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
RSO Capsules
from High Life Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cannalicious Labs Distillate Dart 1G - Blue Dreamz
from Cannalicious
76.4%
THC
0.4%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Cannalicious Labs Distillate Dart 1G - Mai Tai
from Cannalicious
78.4%
THC
0.6%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Cannalicious Labs Distillate Dart 1G - Strawberry Shortcake
from Cannalicious
76.75%
THC
0.49%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Cannalicious Live Resin .5g - Do-Si-Mo
from Cannalicious
61.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
1234