Kiravegas
if you like to buy garbage from a sketchy bodega at gouging prices, and feel anxious and uncomfortable, than this is the store for you!
4.8
10 reviews
Great visit ,so glad to see more flower and good prices 🤣😀 Thanks for your help Keyes 😉
Always a good experience and very knowledgeable staff
When this place first opened up it had ok prices. I used to get 6 grams of concentrate for $100 but now they sell the same stuff for $60-70 per gram and they do a so called "deal" on weekends with 2 grams for either $90-$100. This place has turned into nothing but drug dealers trying to screw people over. Don't give these thieves a penny.
Awesome staff, very helpful. I'll definitely be back
want a experience ? They are scumbags that shouldn’t be in this position for sick people and than they relabel the strains or make them more expensive to tax the sick , honestly if people are sick and really want this why should these dorks be here . their stuff is C-F grade . The staff are incompetent, they are disrespectful to people in need of medical and want to just snack oil you into sales instead of making sure the sale and strain or thing is the proper thing for them. I would never recommend this place Inless you want 1/5 rating and honestly it’s sad for dealing with those people and looking at there shit/menu/prices I would never step foot in it ever again .
I'm sorry if you had a negative experience please give us a call and we'll rectify the situation
This place is nice and the people are really nice and they make u feel really welcome
Fast service friendly sold me two ounces of garbage
great location
they never have cheap weed and never update their menu i I would never recommend for anyone to go there
Hello! We appreciate you taking the time to leave us some feedback about your recent experience with us. We understand that it can be frustrating when Weedmaps/Leafly is not updated correctly. However, Leafly is in the middle of changing their website which has been creating some issues with showing expired information. We recommend all of our patients make sure that the app is updated on their phones and to try and look it up on a computer or call ahead to double check menu items until Leafly is finished updating. We hope to see you soon, have a great day!