thanks for the excellent service not only was i able to get some sleep so was my dogs the cbd deffinally helped clam him down with her in heat thank you and the master stocker was the shit loved it. a must try like always u know just what to get me remidii you guys are very knowledgeable when it come to helping with any questions i have ever had and if u didnt know. u take the time to ask and find out to make shur i know before i leave when u dont have to thank you for that prices are excellent at least for medical you guys are also close and always welcoming like fam cuz u guys take the tine to get to know us as people not just costemer #1budtender