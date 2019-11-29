Follow
Fresh drop of Gorilla Glue #4
Valid 11/30/2019 – 12/1/2019
Fresh drop of Gorilla Glue #4. Very nice herb, World-renown Classic strain for only $40 an 8th--will go quick! Place a Pickup Order Now! (while supplies last, cannot stack discounts)
(cannot combine discounts, while supplies last )
All Products
Banana Kush
from Strane
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$3201 ounce
Headband X Skunk #1
from SunMed Growers
17%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$115½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Cannatonic
from Curio Wellness
0.7%
THC
17%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$3201 ounce
Animal Cookies
from Curio Wellness
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
Phantom Cookies
from ForwardGro
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Phantom Cookies
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$2951 ounce
Blue Cheese
from Curio Wellness
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cheese
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
Grapestomper x The White by Grow West
from Unknown Brand
17.32%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$2951 ounce
Grape Stomper x TW Live Resin Cartridge
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$70½ gram
$70½ gram
Cookies & Cream .4g Cartridge
from Curio Wellness
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Berry Gelato
from Unknown Brand
78.99%
THC
0%
CBD
$551/3 G
$551/3 G
$60½ gram
Oro Blanco Shatter
from KIND THERAPEUTICS USA LLC
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
ECSD x Tangerine Haze shatter
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Afterburner Shatter
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Lambsbread Shatter
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
White Harmony 1:1 RSO
from verano
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
GSC
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
78.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Greatest Hits Live Resin Cartridge
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$70½ gram
$70½ gram
Gorilla Grape LLR Cartridge
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$70½ gram
$70½ gram
Painkiller XL 1:1 Cart
from RYTHM
34%
THC
37%
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
Cough OG LR .5g Cart
from Cresco Labs
80%
THC
0%
CBD
$70½ gram
$70½ gram
Pineapple Express
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
88%
THC
0%
CBD
$551/3
$551/3
Green Crack
from RYTHM
72.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
MK Ultra Cartridge
from RYTHM
80.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
Secret Weapon Alchemy disposable
from Evolab
76%
THC
0%
CBD
$40.3gram
$40.3gram
CastAway HTFSE/HCFSE
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$1001 gram
$1001 gram
Euphoria Disposable Cart
from RYTHM
24%
THC
48%
CBD
Euphoria Cookies
Strain
$55.3gram
$55.3gram
Sunset Sherbet Airo Pro
from Airo Pro
84.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
Sumantran Sunrise Airo Pro
from Airo Pro
83.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
Grapefruit Kush Airo Pro
from Airo Vapor
82.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
Berry Gelato Airopro
from Airo Vapor
76%
THC
0.7%
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
Jack Herer Airo Pro
from Airo Pro
84.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
Fire OG Cartridge
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
89%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
Blue Cheese Pax Pod
from Holistic Industries
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65½ gram
$65½ gram
Blue Dream 1:3 Disposable
from RYTHM
53.7%
THC
17.6%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$55.3gram
$55.3gram
Euphoria Cartridge
from RYTHM
34%
THC
37%
CBD
Euphoria Cookies
Strain
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
Blue Zkittlez Pax Pod
from Liberty
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65½ gram
$65½ gram
Dr. Solomon's THC RSO
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
Serenity: Bubba OG x Maramota#10 Pax Pod
from Unknown Brand
83.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$65½ gram
$65½ gram
Skywalker OG x Grateful Breath Pax Pod
from PAX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65½ gram
$65½ gram
MPX 100mg Capsules (10ct)
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$70each
$70each
