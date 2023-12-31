Remedy - Columbia (Delivery Only)
Remedy - Columbia (Delivery Only)
dispensary
Medical

Remedy - Columbia (Delivery Only)

ColumbiaMaryland
About this dispensary

Remedy - Columbia (Delivery Only)

Welcome to Remedy, a medical marijuana dispensary in Columbia, MD. Medical cannabis may be relatively new in Maryland, but our legacy is not. In 1974, Robert M. Duggan, our founder, established the first acupuncture and alternative medicine school in Columbia at a time when acupuncture was legal in only two states. As the top-rated Howard County, MD dispensary, we believe wellness comes from a holistic & patient-centered approach. Our mission is to provide Medical Cannabis patients with access to the most efficacious, highest quality, expertly curated medications to relieve their ailments in a safe, welcoming, and comfortable environment. We have a wide selection of medical cannabis including flower, concentrates, edibles, and pre-rolls.

8865 Stanford Boulevard, #131, Columbia, MD
License DA-23-00004
ATMStorefrontADA accesibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 4pm
monday
Closed
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm

