Remedy - Columbia (Delivery Only)

Welcome to Remedy, a medical marijuana dispensary in Columbia, MD. Medical cannabis may be relatively new in Maryland, but our legacy is not. In 1974, Robert M. Duggan, our founder, established the first acupuncture and alternative medicine school in Columbia at a time when acupuncture was legal in only two states. As the top-rated Howard County, MD dispensary, we believe wellness comes from a holistic & patient-centered approach. Our mission is to provide Medical Cannabis patients with access to the most efficacious, highest quality, expertly curated medications to relieve their ailments in a safe, welcoming, and comfortable environment. We have a wide selection of medical cannabis including flower, concentrates, edibles, and pre-rolls.