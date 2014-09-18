Mainers Tim and Jenna started Remedy Compassion Center, one of eight dispensaries in Maine, in 2010. We happened to be the first state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary east of Colorado. It has been an honor and privilege to help relieve the suffering of thousands of fellow Mainers with a medicinal plant that helps us in so many ways. Our mission is to help improve your quality of life with an effective herbal remedy from a trusted source. Remedy Compassion Center provides a safe, professional environment where you can shop for quality medicinal-grade cannabis products without fear or judgement. We are patients helping patients, and we’re here to serve you and help you feel better.