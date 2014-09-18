Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Mainers Tim and Jenna started Remedy Compassion Center, one of eight dispensaries in Maine, in 2010. We happened to be the first state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary east of Colorado. It has been an honor and privilege to help relieve the suffering of thousands of fellow Mainers with a medicinal plant that helps us in so many ways.
Our mission is to help improve your quality of life with an effective herbal remedy from a trusted source.
Remedy Compassion Center provides a safe, professional environment where you can shop for quality medicinal-grade cannabis products without fear or judgement. We are patients helping patients, and we’re here to serve you and help you feel better.