Follow
Remedy Hudson Valley
(845) 259-1686
25 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$225
Deals
Veterans Save 10%
Military veterans save 10% on any purchase--thank you for your service!
Must bring a valid military ID to receive discount. See store for complete details.
Veterans Save 10%
Military veterans save 10% on any purchase--thank you for your service!
Must bring a valid military ID to receive discount. See store for complete details.
Staff picks
Blue Indica
from PharmaCann
20%
THC
1%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$75½ g
In-store only
Blue Sativa
from PharmaCann
20%
THC
1%
CBD
sativa
Strain
$75½ g
In-store only
All Products
Aqua
from PharmaCann
2%
THC
1%
CBD
hybrid
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Green
from PharmaCann
1%
THC
1%
CBD
hybrid
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Blue Hybrid
from PharmaCann
20%
THC
1%
CBD
hybrid
Strain
$75½ g
In-store only
ClaraCeed
from Columbia Care
0.5mg
THC
10mg
CBD
hybrid
Strain
$210each
In-store only
TheraCeed
from Columbia Care
10mg
THC
0.5mg
CBD
hybrid
Strain
$210each
In-store only
Remedy Hat
from Remedy Hudson Valley
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Remedy T-Shirt
from Remedy Hudson Valley
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Charger
from Generic
___
THC
___
CBD
$1each
In-store only
4 Heat Battery
from Generic
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Palm Battery
from CCell
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Aqua Oral Solution
from PharmaCann
240mg
THC
120mg
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Blue Oral Solution
from PharmaCann
9.5mg
THC
0.5mg
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Balance Oral Spray
from Etain
250mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$105each
In-store only
Blue Extra Strength Capsules
from PharmaCann
9.5mg
THC
0.5mg
CBD
$135pack of 60
In-store only
Forte Oral Spray
from Etain
350mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$105each
In-store only
Blue Capsule
from PharmaCann
5mg
THC
0.5mg
CBD
$30pack of 20
+1 more size
In-store only
Yellow Oral Solution
from PharmaCann
1.7mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$125each
In-store only
Yellow Extra Strength Capsules
from PharmaCann
3.3mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$225pack of 20
In-store only
Green Capsule
from PharmaCann
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$50pack of 20
+1 more size
In-store only
Dolce Oral Spray
from Etain
50mg
THC
400mg
CBD
$130each
In-store only
Green Oral Solution
from PharmaCann
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Balance Oral Powder
from Etain
300mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$105each
In-store only
Forte Oral Powder
from Etain
300mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only