Advocates, business leaders & medical professionals - we're here to serve you with the best in the industry. Our team is made up a mix of life long New York residents and cannabis advocates with years of successful experience in highly regulated industries and creating jobs across New York. Serving the greater New York state community for over 50 years across various industries gives us unique insights into the needs of the local population. Visit our websites for more info via www.remedy-ny.com & www.crescolabs.com.