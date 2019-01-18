Riker87
very professional, in and out quickly with just what you need. also have nice discounts
The Staff at Remedy are beautiful, kind, and very caring. They were patient when I was not, knowledgeable, answered question after question, helped me do the computer process to get my card, held my hand when the process went off the rails, and helped me get a balanced prescription plan that is tailored to the needs of my conditions. Jason especially deserves commendation - his kindness, patience, and friendly care made the difficulties of the process so much easier. In this world, there are not to many who go above and beyond to help others - Jason is an example of not only a beautiful employee but a beautiful kind soul whose wisdom, knowledge, and sense of humor not only helped in the difficulties of the process but led to a feeling of trust that is so very important in the healing process. The Pharmacist also is a very knowledgable and kind person. Her plan was very sensible and it works!!! First night out, the pain was so much better I was able to walk in my apartment without agonizing pain. Thank you all so very much -- I would recommend you and the product most highly. Darlene Riley/Kamal Rani
The products from Pharmacan could be more potent as they seem less potent than products from other distributors/dispensaries. The products have additive whereas some others do not. I hope they are able to start selling products from Etain which has all organic products and the potency is there. Great sore though and the service is amazing. If you have a lower tolerance I would say this is the place to go . first shop in the Utica NY area so its a big winner in my book.
Helped me print out my medical card. Nice calm environment. Still new, but great service and kind staff.
Excellent prices, great customer service, no appointment needed.
so happy to have you here in central new York