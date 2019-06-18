We all Resinate. We make choices every day that affect our lives and the lives of those around us. At Resinate, we celebrate these choices. We celebrate the pioneers of Cannabis production and education who have led to the legalization of Cannabis use. We celebrate patients who have educated themselves on the application of Cannabis to treat debilitating conditions. We celebrate those who have found Cannabis as a way to treat stress, anxiety and other mental health related conditions. We celebrate those who use Cannabis to fight addiction from opioid use and other illegal substances. These are the principles on which Resinate was founded and operates today. So, we want to know… how do you Resinate? Join us in our effort to erase the stigma surrounding Cannabis. Celebrate your story. Shine your light with us.