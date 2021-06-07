Restore is the best dispensary around. They have high quality products; fast, friendly service with a smile; a great location and most of all the best patient rewards and incentives program. For every $1 spent, you earn a reward point. When you have 100 reward points, you get $5 off. Some of their competitors use a similar rewards points system. Restore offers a 20% everyday discounts for new patients and veterans; 15% discounts for seniors (60+), SSDI & SNAP, and 10% for those employed in PA's MMJ industry. For purchases made Mondays through Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. they apply their 5% "Daily Delight" discount to the everyday discount. I got the 20% veteran's discount plus the 5% "Daily Delight" discount for timing my purchase late morning on a Tuesday for a total of 25% off regular price, and accumulated reward points for a future additional $5 off. The patient consultant budtenders went the extra mile to check their "loosies" bin for Jack Herer which I couldn't order online because it had been taken out of their online menu because it got below the low stock threshold. I was over the moon when they showed me they had three of the 3.5g containers plus a few of the 1g containers left, and I happily bought 3.5g. They have a great, safe location and ample parking. None of their competitors have a rewards and discount system that will allow a 25% discount and rewards points. The most I could get from a competitor would be 20% off and rewards points.