PhillyBall
very informative would go back again
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
very informative would go back again
Magic Mike again in Colorado we tip the bud tenders and baristas in Pennsylvania are not allowed to tip the bartender’s it goes into a jar donations but if you would like to tip your bartenders you are more than welcome to bring them food candy any kind of edibles well not that kind edible but you can bring them food as a tip you know they’ll eat cheesesteaks soft pretzels hey call them and ask them what they want when you place your order I don’t know if he’ll I do that but I’m sure I’ll find out when they approve this message RESTORE rocks love you guys medic Mike out
Thank you! We really appreciate your support and being so kind to our staff
Love the discounts and selection, wish service was a little faster when there are a lot of customers, bit nothing obscene.
Thank you! We're glad to hear that the discounts have been helpful
Everyone was so welcoming and friendly! As this was my first visit to a dispensary, I had many questions about all my options. The whole team was very knowledgeable which made my first experience a great experience. Shout out to Dina and Adi!
Thank you! We're so happy to hear that you enjoyed your first visit
Great establishment, awesome varieties, affordable pricing and knowledgeable budtenders (Chase & Sam). I recommend Restore (Fistown) to all my family, friends and 420 lovers
Thank you very much!
Hands down the best dispensary in the Philadelphia area, from the great customer service to the rewards program this place is the real deal! Go and see my guys Brian, Sam, Van, Derrick, Rob etc.
Thank you so much for the great feedback! I'll pass your kind words along to the guys
Location is fine wish you had a lounge wish we could sample the products see the products .
Hello, thanks for the feedback. We're prohibited from giving out samples or taking the products out of the packaging. These are laws set by the state, so no dispensaries in PA are allowed to do these things.
Great dispensary with lots of different products and helpful staff. They also have a SHIT ton of different discounts. Can’t beat it!
Thank you so much!
Always Knowledgable and friendly Service. Always fast. There is a great Rewards program available also.
Thank you Frank! We're glad you love our new rewards program :)
I love the people at Restore! They are friendly know me and have knowledge of the products they have! Simply the best experience from all the medical marijuana stores I have been too! Plus the prices are cheaper than all the rest!
Thank you for the kind words!