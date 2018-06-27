Madelshonne on June 3, 2019

Before visiting Restore I attended the Color of Cannabis Conference in Philadelphia where I heard from the owner. She is knowledgeable of the industry and product line and super nice. I visited Restore for the first time on 4/20 where they offered a fantastic deal for all patients. I left so happy with the quality of service, the vibes of the facility, and the satisfaction of knowing I picked up some amazing products that truly helped with my condition. The bud tender was energetic and very happy to help me pick the right medicine. Bravo!