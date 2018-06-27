Dblack117
4.8
10 reviews
really impressed!
Thank you!!
Love everyone there, shoutout to Paul and Shannon.
Thank you! We'll pass your kind words along to the team
love the shop love the promos they do and love the staff the shop is beautiful and they have a great product selection always will recomend this shop
Thank you so much!
My first time at a dispensary was this location . I had a smooth & pleasant experience
Thank you! We're glad to hear that we made your first dispensary visit a good one :)
Pharmacist and staff so friendly and knowledgeable. Great ambiance. Clean and comfortable. Nice music. Great lighting. Feeling so much better already. Thank you! Will definitely be recommending to others and visiting again.
Thanks so much Citrina :)
Excellent place and extremely knowledgeable and courteous staff. Very professional and helpful.
Thank you for the kind words!
Great establishment, knowledgeable and warm budtender service. My guy Brian was an absolute pleasure and I will visit over and over again. I recommend to all my friends and 420 lovers
Thank you!!
Great people. Very helpful.
Thank you!
Before visiting Restore I attended the Color of Cannabis Conference in Philadelphia where I heard from the owner. She is knowledgeable of the industry and product line and super nice. I visited Restore for the first time on 4/20 where they offered a fantastic deal for all patients. I left so happy with the quality of service, the vibes of the facility, and the satisfaction of knowing I picked up some amazing products that truly helped with my condition. The bud tender was energetic and very happy to help me pick the right medicine. Bravo!
Thank you :) we appreciate the kind works and feedback!
The staff at Restore is knowledgeable, pleasant, helpful, and really nice. I can’t recommend them highly enough. Great place! 5 stars all around. It’s the only place I go.
Thank you so much!