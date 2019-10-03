hippie684 on December 6, 2019

Revive has the largest selection of bud I've seen yet at any dispensary. The owners are very friendly, have great customer service and answer any of your questions. I like that they have a learning station with tablets where you can review their menu and learn about specific products. The digital menu boards are super helpful, I like it way better than looking at a piece of paper. They rotate through and display the THC % of each product. I feel that their prices are good. I've been to other stores whose prices are 10-20% higher for the exact same product. There is a large selection of accessories too; I bought a great bong on my first visit. The store itself is so bright, open and welcoming. If you haven't been to Revive Cannabis in Innisfail yet, go check them out. You won't be disappointed.