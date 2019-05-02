About Us Revolution Releaf brings top quality products, services and relief to medical cannabis patients. We aim to better the well-being of Maryland through personal relationships grounded in personalized care. We strive to help our patients find the right strains of cannabis to help address their individual needs. Our products are suitable for newcomers and long-time enthusiasts alike. Many patients have a preferred method of consumption. No method is better than the other; it all depends on the individual patient's preference and needs. Because of this we offer a variety of tinctures, balms, flower and concentrates packed with the finest indica, sativa and hybrid strains. History: The team behind Revolution Releaf opened the dispensary’s doors in late January 2018. The founder saw a genuine need for medicinal cannabis in the Laurel community and knew his team could provide customized care for those suffering. Revolution Releaf was designed to offer a wide range of cannabis medicines to suit multiple Maryland qualifying conditions. Through personal relationships, Revolution Releaf will help each medical patient achieve an improved quality of life. Staff: Here at Revolution Releaf, our team truly values you and your healing. We are deeply committed to ensuring that each patient's visit is informative and enjoyable! Our team is highly knowledgeable, able to explain how different cannabis options might best suit a particular condition. The staff is attentive, eagerly available to answer its patients’ questions and help them understand marijuana as a medicine. Highly professional and caring, Revolution Releaf’s team is proud to care for its Laurel visitors. Location Information: Laurel lies in Maryland’s Prince George's County, nearly at the midway point between Baltimore and the District of Columbia. Revolution Releaf’s facility is easily accessible via the Route 1/Washington Boulevard North in Laurel, Maryland. Patients traveling from Russett, Maryland City, North Laurel and Savage can quickly arrive at Revolution Releaf’s doorstep. The dispensary team welcomes all Maryland patients from all over!