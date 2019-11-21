Follow
Revolutionary Clinics - Cambridge (Medical Only)
New Patient Program
Valid 11/1/2017 – 3/1/2020
Save $200! New patients to Rev Clinics receive 4 coupons for $50 off of a $100 purchase. You can use them during your first four visits, or you can use them all at the same time.
One per patient limit
All Products
Animal Cookies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Stardawg x Kunduz
from Revolutionary Clinics
15%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Stardawg
from Revolutionary Clinics
22%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Jack
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Mr. Clean
from Revolutionary Clinics
17%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Meltdown
from Revolutionary Clinics
21%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Cookies and Cream
from Revolutionary Clinics
14%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Chocolate Oranges
from Revolutionary Clinics
19%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
XJ13
from Revolutionary Clinics
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Distillate Oil Applicator - Pineapple Durban
from X-trates
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Hash - Fitchburg's Finest
from X-trates
60%
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Rosin - Blue Dream
from X-trates
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Rosin - XJ13
from X-trates
67%
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Rosin - Meltdown
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Distillate Oil Applicator - Citrique
from X-trates
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Rosin - Bootylicious
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Distillate Applicator - Cookies & Cream
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Distillate Oil Applicator - Strawberry Banana
from X-trates
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Distillate Applicator - Cantaloupe Haze
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Distillate Oil Applicator - 1:1 Charlotte's Web
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Distillate Oil Applicator - Jackson Jambo
from X-trates
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Distillate Applicator - Sour Diesel
from X-trates
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Distillate Applicator - Meltdown
from X-trates
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Distillate Oil Applicator - Gelato
from X-trates
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Kief - House Blend
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Shatter - 1:1 AC/DC
from X-trates
44%
THC
37%
CBD
AC/DC
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Shatter - 1:2 Cookies & Cream
from X-trates
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Mile 62 Cafe - Coffee Pod Single
from Mile62 Cafe
___
THC
___
CBD
$5each
In-store only
Caramel- Sea Salted Hard Caramel
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$53each
In-store only
Chocolate Bar - Espresso Haze
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Chocolate Bar 1:1 CBD/THC
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$44each
In-store only
Tincture - MXR Propel
from MXR
___
THC
___
CBD
$39each
In-store only
Lozenge- Rootbeer 25mg 10pk
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Spreads - THC Hazelnut
from IamEdible
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Fruit Chew - Peach Mango 5mg 20pk
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Lozenge - Green Apple 5mg 20pk
from IamEdible
89%
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Fruit Chew - Strawberry Kiwi 4-pack
from IamEdible
106%
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
MXR Tincture - Sleep
from MXR
___
THC
___
CBD
$49each
In-store only
Chocolate Bar - THC 100
from IamEdible
___
THC
___
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Tincture - MXR 1:1 Quench
from MXR
___
THC
___
CBD
$49each
In-store only
12