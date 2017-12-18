Follow
Revolutionary Clinics - Somerville (Medical Only)
New Patient Program
Valid 12/18/2017 – 1/2/2020
Save $200! New patients to Rev Clinics receive 4 coupons for $50 off of a $100 purchase. You can use them during your first four visits, or you can use them all at the same time.
One per patient limit
All Products
Meltdown
from Revolutionary Clinics
21%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
Black Jack
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
Mr. Clean
from Revolutionary Clinics
17%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
Stardawg
from Revolutionary Clinics
22%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
Moonrise
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
Chocolate Oranges
from Revolutionary Clinics
19%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
Stardawg x Kunduz
from Revolutionary Clinics
15%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
XJ13
from Revolutionary Clinics
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
Black Mamba
from Revolutionary Clinics
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
Bootylicious
from Ace Weidman's
___
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
Distillate Oil Applicator - Jackson Jambo
from X-trates
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
Distillate Applicator - Cookies & Cream
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
Rosin - Chocolate Oranges
from X-trates
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
Rosin - Meltdown
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
Distillate Oil Applicator - Strawberry Banana
from X-trates
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
Hash - Fitchburg's Finest
from X-trates
60%
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
Distillate Applicator - Meltdown
from X-trates
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
Distillate Oil Applicator - Pineapple Durban
from X-trates
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
Rosin - Bootylicious
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
Kief - House Blend
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
Distillate Applicator - Cantaloupe Haze
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
Distillate Oil Applicator - Gelato
from X-trates
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
Distillate Oil Applicator - 1:1 Charlotte's Web
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
Distillate Applicator - Sour Diesel
from X-trates
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
Lozenge- Blue Raspberry 50mg 5pk
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$0each
Chocolate Bar 1:1 CBD/THC
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$44each
Chocolate Bar - Strawberry Cheesecake Bar
from IamEdible
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
Spreads - Peanut Butter
from IamEdible
288%
THC
___
CBD
$55each
Chocolate Bar - THC 100
from IamEdible
___
THC
___
CBD
$24each
Tincture - MXR Propel
from MXR
___
THC
___
CBD
$39each
MXR Tincture - Sleep
from MXR
___
THC
___
CBD
$49each
Tincture - MXR 1:1 Quench
from MXR
___
THC
___
CBD
$49each
Lozenge - Green Apple 5mg 20pk
from IamEdible
89%
THC
___
CBD
$25each
Fruit Chew - Peach Mango 5mg 20pk
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$24each
Fruit Chew - Strawberry Kiwi 4-pack
from IamEdible
106%
THC
___
CBD
$25each
Fruit Chew - Blue Raspberry 5mg 20pk
from IamEdible
___
THC
___
CBD
$24each
Chocolate Bar - Espresso Haze
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$24each
Fruit Chew - Watermelon 100mg 4pk
from IamEdible
375%
THC
___
CBD
$69each
0.5g Pre-Roll - Stardawg x Kunduz
from Ace Weidman's
___
THC
___
CBD
$8each
0.5g Pre Roll - Orange Tide 1:1
from Ace Weidman's
___
THC
___
CBD
$8each
