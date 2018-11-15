Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Patients will enjoy shopping in a beautiful environment that inspires healing, creativity and comfort.
Our knowledgeable budtenders will navigate and guide our patients through our vast product variety featuring locally sourced medicines along with our core product line of the highest quality medical cannabis flowers, concentrates, edibles and more.