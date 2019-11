Rio Vista Farms prides itself on quality cannabis at a fair and farm direct price. As a Microbusiness and Dispensary, customers can buy direct, skip the middleman overhead and have access to premium products. ​We pride ourselves on being a valued member of our community, and with that we donate 1% of gross receipts to Rio Vista's First Responders, numerous donations to community schools for vital programs for our children, and pride ourselves on our community involvement. We welcome you to visit our farms, smell the flowers and get to know the team growing and packaging the stickiest smelling and colorful flowers around, as well as phenomenal boutique topicals, vape carts, edibles and more. See you at the Farm! The Rio Vista Farms Team ​