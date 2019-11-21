Follow
Tired of small purchase limits? Full ounce limit @ Rise. Every day, all day.
Valid until 1/1/2020
Purchase up to the legal limit (28 grams) of any flower options or pre-rolls on our menu.
Subject to availability on-hand. Total purchase limit cannot exceed 28 grams of flower or flower equivalency total. This product has been tested for contaminants, there were no adverse findings. This product has not been analyzed or approved by the FDA. There is limited information on the side effects of using this product, and there may be associated health risks. Marijuana use during pregnancy and breast-feeding may pose potential harms. It is against the law to drive or operate machinery when under the influence of this product. KEEP THIS PRODUCT AWAY FROM CHILDREN.
All Products
White Bubba Haze
from Cresco Labs
18.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
White Bubba Haze
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
Cannatonic
from Central Ave
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
Vanilla Berry Pie
from The Heirloom Collective
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
Big Baby Slice
from The Heirloom Collective
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
Member Berry
from The Heirloom Collective
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
Motorbreath
from Cresco Labs
22.7%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
Cornbread
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
White Knuckles - Mayflower
from Mayflower Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
Doc Brownie
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
Killer Queen
from Rythm Remix
19.1%
THC
___
CBD
$90¼ ounce
Silver Mountain
from Cresco Labs
21.7%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
French King
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
Gelato
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
Purple Urkle
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
GG#4
from Cresco Labs
26.4%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
Bootlegger
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Wappa
from Strane
19.2%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
UKU Syringe Lemon Fuel 0.5G
from UKU
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ gram
Concentrate Rythm Balance Live Sugar Wonder Skunk
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
Premium Cannabis Oil Heal Otto 1:1 Concentrate
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
Concentrate Rythm Balance Live Sugar Killer Queen
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
UKU Syringe Strawberry Cough 0.5G
from UKU
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ gram
UKU Syringe Lemon Sorbet 0.5G
from UKU
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ gram
UKU Syringe Death Star 0.5G
from UKU
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ gram
UKU Syringe Double Dream 0.5G
from UKU
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ gram
UKU Syringe Sunset Sherbert 0.5G
from UKU
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ gram
ONE Live Crystals Ayahuasca Purple 1G
from One
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
ONE Live Crystals Violator Kush 1G
from One
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
Concentrate RevC Shatter Mr. Clean 0.5g
from Revolutionary Clinics
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ gram
Concentrate CORE Wax Jelly Sherbet 0.5g
from Core Concentrates
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ gram
INSA Shatter Jack Flash 1G
from INSA
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
UKU Syringe Gelato 0.5G
from UKU
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ gram
CORE Shatter Vienna Skunk 0.5g
from Core Concentrates
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
Premium Cannabis Oil Energize Tangie Concentrate
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
ONE Live Resin LSD 1g
from One
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
Premium Cannabis Oil Relax Brownie Scout Concentrate
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
Concentrate Rythm Balance Live Sugar French King
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
Concentrate Rythm Energize Live Sugar Tangie
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
Premium Cannabis Oil Balance French King Concentrate
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
Tincture The Feel Collection CBD 10:1 Feel Healed
from The Feel Collection
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
