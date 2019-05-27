RISE is proud to connect Massachusetts residents 21 and over, in Amherst and beyond, with nationally trusted, award-winning cannabis services and top-quality products. Our dispensary staff is passionate about empowering the community to use natural, holistic alternatives to achieve wellness and relief. Proudly serving the areas of Amherst, Northampton, Springfield, Chicopee, Hadley, and the greater Western Massachusetts market. History: RISE began as a team of compassionate entrepreneurs who saw immense potential in the healing benefits cannabis had to offer individuals in need. Their founders pursued this gratifying opportunity to provide patients with an alternative relief to harmful or addictive pharmaceutical treatments. RISE began in Nevada to heal their suffering community with effective, lasting cannabis relief. RISE’s success in their home state inspired them to expand to the Massachusetts patient community, and now to the recreational market in Massachusetts, to serve as the vanguard of dispensaries to provide aid to Amherst residents. Soon, their team of care specialists will offer valuable guidance and healthcare services to enrich the Amherst community. Through various events and educational sessions, RISE centers everything they do on bettering the community. Staff: The care specialists team at RISE Amherst is dedicated to assisting our community with understanding and accessing the cannabis therapies available to them. They take their time with each new person to fully understand and empathize with a guest's situation and make sure they’re comfortable. Our team will then work with the individual to find the optimal medical marijuana solution for their concerns and track subsequent visits and successes to confirm the best product and dosages. RISE wants our customers to feel welcome and respected at their Amherst dispensary, and their designed their facility to be open and warm. Our goal is always to do right by their guests, taking as much time as necessary to provide individuals successful cannabis treatment and education.