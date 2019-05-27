b.michaud12 on November 18, 2019

While other shops are imposing ridiculous limits on adult buyers (neta, garden remedies) where you drive how ever far across mass to be told you can only buy 1 or 2 pre rolls and maybe an eighth. And they are constantly out of product or never have it at all....THIS PLACE has hands down risen above the rest. Would like to see more wax options but other than that their strains, choices, staff, and store are all on point and i LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this place. Other shops in mass should be taking notes on how rise operates then maybe they wouldnt have to pad ratings online and pretty much make legalization in mass a joke. 30% of product goes to medical and when that dont sell after MONTHS they ship it to rec side to rip us off with dry product with zero terps left or crystals cause they bounce their buds. EVERY purchase from rise has been a winner, full of flavor and plenty fluffy for the people. AgainTISE DOES IT RIGHT.