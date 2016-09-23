Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
$30 Rythm 500mg Carts! $19 Rythm 300mg disposables! ALL WEEKEND
About
We apologize but our computer systems and Leafly are having a fight and all the menu items are gone. We have TONS of product available, don't worry. -MGMT
HAPPY WEDNESDAY!!
MATRIX POP UP FROM 1-3pm - B2G1 FREE on Matrix Vapes during event!
From 3-6 come in to spin the wheel and win a prize! OOooooOOOooooHHHHHhhh!
B5G1 Free on all Prerolls, Edibles, and Drinks!
_________________________________
RISE WITH US - Offering the LARGEST SELECTION IN NORTHERN NEVADA (over 800 items)! Here at Rise we're passionate about providing you with the finest quality medical & recreational cannabis and its related products available on the market today. When you're here, you're home.
_________________________________