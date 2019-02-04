RISE delivers award-winning, nationally trusted cannabis services and products to medical marijuana patients in southern Florida, the East Coast region and beyond. Passionate about helping patients access a natural alternative to achieve health and relief, the Rise Deerfield Beach team dedicates all efforts to allow patients safe, educational access to the best quality medical cannabis options. RISE is proud to connect qualifying patients in Florida with nationally trusted, award-winning medical cannabis medicine and top-quality service. Our team is passionate about empowering patients to use natural, holistic alternatives to achieve wellness and relief. Conveniently located off I-95 near downtown Deerfield Beach, and just minutes from Routes AIA and 1, Rise is situated on W Hillsboro Boulevard nearby Powerline Road and S Military Trail. Plenty of free parking available. Veterans/active military and seniors with valid identification receive a discount everyday, and with Rise’s Loyalty Program, patients earn rewards with every purchase. Walk-ins welcome. Our Team Our well-trained patient care specialists are dedicated to helping patients to understand all the medical marijuana therapies now available to them, while working with each person to find the optimal products for their concerns. We track subsequent visits and successes to confirm the best medicines and dosages, providing qualified education along the way. Our goal is to have every patient to feel welcome, respected, and comfortable at their dispensary. Our Product RISE works with the finest medical cannabis producers in Florida to offer a wide array of medical cannabis selections, including flower, vaporizers, tinctures, and concentrates. We strive to expand our selection as Florida’s market does, providing the best and latest items available. RISE Deerfield Beach is proud to serve Boca Raton, Hillsboro Beach, Pompano Beach, Highland Beach, Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, and all qualifying residents in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. - First Time Patients will receive 25% off of their entire first purchase - Veterans and Active Military receive 25% off - Seniors 55 and over receive 15% off