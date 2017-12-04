Rise is a Bethesda Medical Marijuana Dispensary open as of December 2, 2017 Rise is proud to connect qualifying patients in Bethesda and beyond with nationally trusted, award-winning medical cannabis services and top-quality therapies. Their dispensary staff is passionate about empowering patients to use natural, holistic alternatives to achieve wellness and relief. History: Rise began as a team of compassionate entrepreneurs who saw immense potential in the healing benefits cannabis had to offer individuals in need. Their founders pursued this gratifying opportunity to provide patients with an alternative relief to harmful or addictive pharmaceutical treatments. Rise began in Nevada to heal their suffering community with effective, lasting cannabis relief. Rise’s success in their home state inspired them to expand to the Maryland patient community and serve as the vanguard of dispensaries to aid Bethesda patients in need. Soon, their team of care specialists will offer valuable guidance and healthcare services to enrich the Bethesda patient community. Through community events and educational sessions, Rise centers everything they do on bettering their patients’ lives. Staff: The care specialists team at Rise is dedicated to assisting patients in understanding and accessing the marijuana therapies they need. They take their time with each new guest to fully understand and empathize with a patient’s situation and make sure they’re comfortable.. Rise will then work with each person to find the optimal medical marijuana solution for their concerns and track subsequent visits and successes to confirm the best product and dosages. Rise wants every patient to feel welcome and respected at their Bethesda dispensary and designed their facility to be open and warm. Rise always wants to do right by their patients and will take as much time as necessary to provide individuals successful cannabis treatment and education. Menu: Rise works with Maryland medical cannabis producers to offer a varied and reasonably priced marijuana selection to dispensary patients. They carry vaporizers, topicals, and concentrates, and will expand their cannabis selection as Maryland’s market does. Rise-Bethesda plans to partner with as many providers as possible to meet as many patients’ specific needs as possible. To supplement their cannabis supply, Rise carries a decent selection of rolling papers, pipes, and other paraphernalia. At this time, Rise accepts cash only at their Bethesda dispensary. Their team provides veterans, seniors, and industry professionals 10% off each purchase with valid identification. Cannabis customers can connect with Rise over Weedmaps, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email. Walk-in patients and scheduled appointments are both accommodated, and Rise’s Bethesda dispensary features plenty of ADA accessible parking. Service Locations: Rise’s Bethesda location stands across from Georgetown Square in central Bethesda and is easily accessible from the Interstate 495 and Route-187 roadways. Residents in North Bethesda, Garrett Park, North Kensington and Huntington Terrace can safely access Rise’s compassionate care. Their dispensary welcomes visitors from Chevy Chase, Forest Glen, Wheaton-Glenmont and Rollins Park. Chevy Chase Village, Silver Spring, Rockville and Cabin John patients are welcome at Rise’s dispensary. Throughout Montgomery County and beyond, Rise-Bethesda is proud to offer compassionate cannabis education, products, and services. Location Information: Bethesda is a larger city located northwest of Washington D.C. The region, framed to the west by the Potomac River, is home to many parks and commercial draws for visitors to explore. The Chevy Chase local Park is home to Rock Creek and the Rock Creek Bridge landmark, as well as plenty of walking trails and wooded paths. The National Institutes of Health houses an immense library and hundreds of research articles and practices at its campus. Further north, the Westfield Montgomery mall features hundreds of retailers within its large shopping complex