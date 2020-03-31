We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Visit RISE Dispensary in Cranberry, PA for a consultation with a RISE Dispensary Pharmacist. RISE Cranberry, PA dispensary offers award-winning lab-tested medical marijuana products for registered patients.
RISE Dispensaries mission is to provide safe, effective, and therapeutic medical marijuana to medical marijuana patients in Pennsylvania.
RISE Dispensaries carry lab-tested medical marijuana products for qualified medical marijuana patients. Visit RISE Dispensary in Cranberry, PA and visit our website for more information.
This product is intended for use by registered medical marijuana patients seeking to treat debilitating medical conditions or related symptoms.