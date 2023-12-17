RISE Dispensaries Henrietta
dispensary
Medical

HenriettaNew York
279.3 miles away
Flower

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Topicals

Accessories

About this dispensary

RISE Cannabis dispensary Henrietta (Rochester) is open now & offering medical cannabis for delivery, curbside pickup, in-store shopping, and consultation. We accept payments through debit cards We offer a range of high and low-potency THC and CBD products perfect for beginners and cannabis connoisseurs. Find dispensary deals and discounts on your favorite products like flower, vapes, and edibles from our award-winning brands like RYTHM. Located in Henrietta, RISE Henrietta is a 12-minute drive from Highland Park and a 7-minute drive from Market Place Mall with plenty of free parking. Our RISE Henrietta cannabis dispensary is located close to Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and is a short drive from the George Eastman Museum.

Leafly member since 2019

Followers: 261
556 Jefferson Road, Henrietta, NY
License On NY list of Registered Organizations
Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 5pm
monday
9am - 7pm
tuesday
9am - 7pm
wednesday
9am - 7pm
thursday
Closed
friday
9am - 7pm
saturday
9am - 7pm

Photos of RISE Dispensaries Henrietta

19 Reviews of RISE Dispensaries Henrietta

4.3
Quality
4.3
Service
4.2
Atmosphere