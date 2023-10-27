Leafly

RISE Dispensaries Orange - MED
dispensary
Medical

OrangeConnecticut
282.8 miles away
Flower

Shop by strain type

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Topicals

Accessories

About this dispensary

RISE Dispensaries Orange - MED

Our RISE Orange cannabis dispensary is offering medical cannabis for in-store shopping, curbside pickup, and delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. We offer a range of high and low-potency THC and CBD products perfect for beginners and cannabis connoisseurs. Find dispensary deals and discounts on your favorite products like flower, vapes, and edibles from our award-winning brands like RYTHM, beboe, and incredibles.   Located in Orange, RISE is a 30-minute drive from New Haven and Yale University. RISE is also a 19-minute drive from West Rock Ridge State Park with plenty of free parking.  Our RISE Orange cannabis dispensary is located near Olive Garden and Taco Town. So don’t be afraid to stop by RISE before or after a trip to Orange Farmers Market!

Leafly member since 2016

Followers: 388
175 Boston Post Road, Orange, CT
Send a message
Call 203-496-5200
Visit website
License MMDF.0000015
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
11am - 5pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 7pm

Photos of RISE Dispensaries Orange - MED

39 Reviews of RISE Dispensaries Orange - MED

4.8
Quality
4.9
Service
4.9
Atmosphere
February 1, 2023
Verified Shopper
service was very friendly & fast as a 1st timer there they give u a 20% ur 1st order I was very happy so happy that was able to 1 extra 1/8 due to savings 😀 😊 5 stars across the board
January 14, 2023
Yes I understand that your company has been aquired by Rise however please do not turn southern ct wellness into what they have done to BLUEPOINT and whatever else they get . I have been a customer since opening day and would hate to lose the familiarity and comfort and happiness these people bring to my especially daily life .
1 person found this helpful
August 8, 2021
I am such a huge fan of this dispensary. Even though it's my first one and have nothing to compare it to, I know I don't need to look elsewhere. Anytime I have had a question, I have received phenomenal customer service. They answer questions about product, help instruct me on new products and recommendations are on point. Their online ordering system is easy and checkout in the store is quick. Loyal customer right here!
2 people found this helpful
August 5, 2021
The staff is very friendly, helpful and knowledgeable. Prices are reasonable but can be expensive. The website is wonderful for finding deals. The dispensary will run discounts on occasion making it wonderful to stock up. Clean, organized and inviting
1 person found this helpful
