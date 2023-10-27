RISE Dispensaries Orange - MED

Our RISE Orange cannabis dispensary is offering medical cannabis for in-store shopping, curbside pickup, and delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. We offer a range of high and low-potency THC and CBD products perfect for beginners and cannabis connoisseurs. Find dispensary deals and discounts on your favorite products like flower, vapes, and edibles from our award-winning brands like RYTHM, beboe, and incredibles. Located in Orange, RISE is a 30-minute drive from New Haven and Yale University. RISE is also a 19-minute drive from West Rock Ridge State Park with plenty of free parking. Our RISE Orange cannabis dispensary is located near Olive Garden and Taco Town. So don’t be afraid to stop by RISE before or after a trip to Orange Farmers Market!